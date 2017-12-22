To call 20th ave dangerous is ridiculous

I walk 20th Avenue South daily

  Dec. 22, 2017
  • News

Letter to the Editor;

I walk 20th Avenue South daily, and to call it dangerous is ridiculous. The complainers should give back their driver’s licenses, because they would be a hazardous traffic obstacle on Highway 3A along the lake, like caterpillars.

Council should better consider changing Stop signs to Yield signs because every stop and go wastes fuel and causes more emissions. Not using a car, and keeping traffic rolling are the easiest ways to save our environment and keep climate change at bay.

Signed Dieter Rake

