TNRD to hold workshop on biosolids

The City of Kamloops needs to find a way to dispose of the biosolids produced at its wastewater-treatment facility. KTW file photograph

By Kamloops This Week

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District board on May 17 approved spending $25,000 from the district’s general administration reserve on a biosolids workshop.

All TNRD municipalities will be invited to the biosolids management and disposal options workshop, which will be held in Kamloops on July 20.

Biosolids are treated sewage sludge. The City of Kamloops produces about 12,500 tonnes of biosolids each year and current practice is for the product to be applied on ranch land in the city and Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

The city is in the midst of long-term planning to manage biosolids. The biosolids management stakeholder committee – which is composed of city staff, councillors and representatives from Interior Health, the TNRD and other organizations – is looking at a wide range of options. The group met for the first time earlier this month and will meet again before the end of May.

A group of Barnhartvale residents who live close to the Campbell Ranch application site have formed a group called Neighbours Against Sludge and is calling for a halt to the dumping of biosolids in the area due to the smell and unknown impacts on the watershed and food supply.

