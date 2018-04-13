TNRD report looks at wildfire damage to residences

The fires destroyed more than 210 structures and damaged an additional 20 within the TNRD

One residence and three other buildings along Dunn Lake Road were destroyed as a result of last summer’s Little Fort wildfire complex (according to a person who lives in the area, the residence was not occupied a the time).

That’s according to a Residential Wildfire Interim Recovery Report presented by wildfire recovery manager Bob Finley to the Thompson-Nicola Regional District board on March 29.

Finley was hired as recovery manager as one of a series of steps to help property owners with their recovery after the summer’s wildfires.

As recovery manager, Finley coordinates efforts with property owners who have suffered structural damage or total loss.

As part of his interim report, Finley said that he has been in direct contact with and assisted more than 102 of the 230 impacted property owners.

He has also been involved in more than 600 recovery-related interactions with, or inquiries from, individuals, agencies and other parties involved in the delivery of recovery assistance.

As well, the report gives a synopsis of residential wildfire recovery challenges, needs, and gaps.

The interim report is available for viewing at www.tnrd.ca.

