TNRD nomination packages available

North Thompson Star/Journal

  • Jul. 31, 2018 12:00 a.m.
The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) has nomination packages ready for candidates looking to run for the offices of TNRD Electoral Area Director.

Nomination papers can be picked up or downloaded starting July 27 at the TNRD building at 300-465 Victoria Street in Kamloops or online at elections.tnrd.ca/assets/markup/candidates.html#papers

Completed nomination packages have to be handed in to the chief election officer between Sept. 4 at 9 a.m. and Sept. 14 at 4 p.m.

General voting day for local government elections takes place on Oct. 20.

A candidate information session will be held Aug. 22 at 1:30 p.m. in the TNRD boardroom.

This session will go over the duties and time commitments of TNRD elected officials, a rundown or local government, as well as important details of the election process.

There’ll also be a question period for anyone who has further inquiries not discussed during the information session.

For complete information, go to the 2018 Elections website at elections.tnrd.ca

