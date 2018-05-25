TNRD joins Recycle BC program

Thompson-Nicola Regional District is joining the recycling program widely used across the province

By Jessica Wallace Kamloops This Week

After four years on a wait list, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District is joining the recycling program widely used across the province — Recycle BC.

The board decided on May 17 to enter into a contract for curbside recycling in areas J (Copper Desert Country) and B (Thompson Headwaters), along with collection from 11 official Recycle BC depots and 17 satellite depots.

The program will have a total annual impact of $633,500 on the region, including $535,000 in operational savings (for hauling and processing recycling) and $98,000 in incentives from Recycle BC, based on estimated volume.

“Currently, we haul recycling from Vavenby all the way into Kamloops,” TNRD manager of environmental services Jamie Vieira said.

Current municipal depots in Chase, Merritt, Ashcroft and Cache Creek will be phased out under the new agreement. Cache Creek Mayor John Ranta took issue with his community’s depot moving and voted against Recycle BC depots. He said it could result in less recycling in his community.

“They’re not going to drive up to the airport,” Ranta said.

Area P director Mel Rothenburger, however, said he would hate to see the initiative be defeated because of the location of one particular depot. He said the program will “greatly expand” what residents will be able to recycle.

