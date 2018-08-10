TNRD issues evacuation alert for Bonaparte-Young Lake area

Alert is due to wildfire burning northeast of Young Lake

An evacuation alert has been issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

A wildfire burning northeast of Young Lake poses an imminent threat to people and property. Due to the potential danger to life and health, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an Evacuation Alert for the following:

• 7550, 7660, 7900, and 2220 Bonaparte Young Lake Forest Service Road, and

• All properties as noted on the attached map.

An evacuation alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises and property should it be found necessary. Residents will be given as much advance warning as possible prior to the evacuation; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO WHEN AN ALERT IS IN EFFECT

1. Locate all family members and be prepared to evacuate your residence and

property to an identified safe reception centre.

2. Gather essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers

(insurance), photographs and immediate care needs for dependants.

3. Prepare to move any disabled persons and children.

4. Collect pets and pet needs.

5. If possible, move livestock to a safe area.