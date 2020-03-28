TNRD closes Kamloops offices due to pandemic

By Kamloops This Week

As a result of the province’s state of emergency declaration on March 18 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District has closed its offices in Kamloops.

The TNRD Building, downtown at Victoria Street and Fifth Avenue, also houses the public library and Kamloops Art Gallery, both of which have already closed.

Regional District CEO Rand Diehl said essential services will continue to be provided to residents, including water, wastewater, eco-depot facilities and transfer stations.

“We are monitoring the situation and we are working to maintain other services as much as possible,” he said in a statement.

For documents related to building and planning, email submissions as attachments, if possible. If not possible due to size, call 250-377-2595 to make arrangements to drop off hard copies.

For general inquiries, call 250-377-8673 (toll-free 1-877-8673) or visit the website at www.tnrd.ca.

