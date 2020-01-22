TNRD Board hear from MP and MLAs at recent meeting

Highlights from the Thompson-Nicola Regional District Board of Directors' Meeting of Jan. 16, 2020

  • Jan. 22, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District Board of Directors’ Meeting of Jan. 16, 2020, included the following.

Delegations – Federal and Provincial Updates:

Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Cathy McLeod presented the TNRD Board with a federal update and spoke about the government’s responsibility is supporting industry, workers, and communities. The federal government plays a critical role in the forestry and mining resource sectors in B.C.’s Interior.

MLAs Peter Milobar (Kamloops-North Thompson) and Todd Stone (Kamloops-South Thompson) gave the TNTD Board an update on some opportunities for the upcoming provincial budget, which will be finalized in February. Items up for consideration include reinstating the rural dividend fund, providing more support for forestry communities, and improvements to highway safety in the region. Other topics discussed with TNRD Board members included housing supply and affordability, the property assessment process, and highway maintenance.

Committee Appointment Made by Board:

The Board and Chair selected candidates for the TNRD committees. The results of the Board-Appointed Committees and the Chair-Appointed Committees can be viewed on our website.

Funding for the Clearwater Eco-Depot Baler Project:

The Board approved the submission of a funding application to the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program Green Infrastructure (ICIP) – Environmental Quality Sub-Stream Grant program to fund the Clearwater Eco-Depot Baler project. The TNRD has committed to funding 26.67 per cent of project costs, plus other expenses not covered by the funding program.

Federal Gas Tax Funding: Electoral Area “I”:

The Board approved an expenditure from the Federal Gas Tax – Community Works Fund of $150,000 (max) to assist in the development of five tourism stops along the Fraser Canyon corridor between Kanaka Bar and the Bonaparte Plateau. The Chair and Corporate Officer were also authorized to execute an agreement with the Gold Country Communities Society.

The next Regular TNRD Board Meeting is on Feb. 20, 2020 at 1:15 p.m.

Find out more by going to: https://www.tnrd.ca/

