TNRD Annual Report wins prestigeous Gold Marcom Award

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has won a Gold Award for its 2018 Corporate Annual Report in the MarCom Awards competition.

The MarCom Awards are a global contest recognizing creative excellence in marketing and communications. More than 6,500 entries were evaluated from corporate marketing and communication departments, advertising agencies, public relations firms, design shops, production companies, and freelancers around the world. Of those, only 23 per cent were recognized with a Gold Award.

“We’re honoured to accept the Gold Award for this innovative and creative annual report,” said Michelle Nordstrom, Manager of Communications and Marketing. “It provides a clear picture of our services and the key accomplishments made during the year. We’re especially proud to have created this report in-house as it demonstrates our commitment to excellence in communication and serves as a benchmark for our visual identity.”

MarCom is one of the oldest, largest, and most-respected creative competitions in the world. The awards are judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), a 25-year-old international organization consisting of several thousand creative professionals. Winning a MarCom Award is highly sought-after, peer recognition from the creative industry.

