TNRD advises disposal fees back in place at Eco Depot

Disposal fees are now back in place for household garbage at all Thompson Nicola Regional District operated waste facilities.

Jamie Vieira, the Manager of Environmental Services for the TNRD, has advised that effective May 28, 2020, disposal fees were reinstated for all garbage dropped off at TNRD-operated waste facility.

The fees for bagged household garbage were temporarily ceased earlier in the year as a safety measure to protect workers and the public during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result over $30,000 in disposal fees have been waived since mid-March.

Vieira reports, “The TNRD’s operations contractor has implemented new safe work procedures at all sites, allowing normal fee collection to resume.”

All TNRD-operated waste facilities are now working under normal hours of operations, and all disposal restrictions related to the pandemic have been lifted.

“Residents are reminded to plan trips to their local Eco-Depot or transfer station in the same manner as an outing to a grocery or hardware store,” said Vieira.

• Expect to wait in line, as the number of customers on site is restricted for safe-distancing measures.

• Practice physical distancing at a times.

• Be patient and kind to the workers. They are providing an important essential service and deserve to be treated with courtesy and respect.

For more information, contact the TNRD at 250-377-2596 or email: recycleright@tnrd.ca.

Barriere Star Journal