TNRD adopts five year financial plan

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District’s March 28, 2019, Board of Directors’ Meeting produced the following highlights.

Bylaw Adopted: Five-Year Financial Plan

The 2019-2023 TNRD Financial Plan was adopted (Financial Plan Bylaw No. 2677, 2019). It’s expected that the average residential taxpayer in Kamloops will see an increase of $1.32 per household. The average residential taxpayer in the rest of the Regional District is expected to see changes ranging from a decrease of $38.34 (Electoral Area “O”) to an increase of $32.11 (Electoral area “J”). Tax rates are not finalized until the more current Revised Roll is published by BC Assessment Authority. The plan will be made available for viewing at www.tnrd.ca.

Delegation: Honour House

The TNRD Board was given a presentation about the Honour House Society by the Society’s President, Al Degenova and Director Bob Parkinson. The Honour House is a “home away from home” located in New Westminster and is a place of recovery for Canadian Armed Forces, Emergency Services Personnel, Veterans and their families. The Society is working on the completion of a ranch project, “Honour Ranch” near Ashcroft which will assist those dealing with the effects of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. The Society provided each member of the Board with an Honour House Toque as a gesture of support for the #honourtoquechallenge.

Bylaw Adopted: Board Remuneration

Remuneration Bylaw No. 2673, 2019 was adopted which mandates the compensation for each member of the Board of Directors. In order to set the remuneration rates for the Board of Directors, staff reported they reviewed rates from nine neighboring regional districts in order to match the average compensation of this group. It was found the TNRD’s remuneration for Board Directors is well below the overall group. To raise Directors to the current average, the updated bylaw will include a one-time adjustment for the Chair, Vice-Chair, Electoral Area and Municipal Directors. It will also include an increase of $10 per meeting and other changes to the wording of the bylaw. While the decision to adopt the bylaw was not unanimous, it was adopted with the option to make amendments.

Zoning Bylaw Amendment: Cannabis Regulation

Proposed amendments to Zoning Bylaw No. 2400 regarding cannabis regulation were reported in detail to the Board. The proposed amendments will help to ensure concordance with federal legislation, improve overall clarity, and add requirements specific to ‘craft’ cannabis production facilities. In conjunction with these changes, the Board will have an opportunity to update and adopt the TNRD Liquor License Referral Policy to include cannabis referrals.

Zoning Bylaw Amendment: Rezoning for New Eco-Depot

A rezoning amendment for a portion of vacant property located off Highway 97C in the Boston Flats area of Cache Creek was brought forward for the Board’s consideration to allow for a proposed TNRD-owned and operated ECO-Depot. The TNRD has secured a signed purchase and sale agreement with the landowner that is subject to several conditions, including the approval of rezoning and subsequent subdivision of the parcel.

Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 2678, 2019 will be taken to Public Hearing in conjunction with a regular Board meeting.

The next Regular Board Meeting is on April 18, 2019 at 1:15 pm.

The TNRD’s Board meeting minutes can be found on their website at: www.tnrd.ca