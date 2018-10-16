TNG endorses some municipal election candidates

A meet and greet is organized for Friday, Oct. 19 with some of the candidates at the TNG negotiations and external relations building

The Tsilhqot’in National Government under the leadership of tribal chairman Chief Joe Alphonse has endorsed candidates for Williams Lake mayor and council for the upcoming Oct. 20 municipal election. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

The Tsilhqot’in National Government is using social media to endorse its own list of candidates in the race for Williams Lake mayor and council.

In a Facebook post Monday, Oct. 15, the TNG noted it endorses Surinderpal Rathor for mayor and in order, ranked from one to six, Ivan Bonnell, Tom Hoffman, Marnie Brenner, Jodie Capling, Craig Smith and Natasha Wiebe.

“We encourage all members to get out and vote,” the notice stated, reminding that general voting is on Oct. 20.

The TNG will also host a meet some of the candidates event on Friday, Oct. 19 at the negotiations and external affairs building located in the the former Kwaleen Elementary School at 1729 South Lakeside Drive from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

In a previous Facebook post the TNG encouraged all of its members to vote for the Cariboo Regional District elections, outlining the voting stations and the candidates.

“While the CRD doesn’t have a say over your community, they do have a say over the surrounding non-first nation communities. By getting out and voting, you are able to shape how things are done in the Tsilhqot’in Territory outside your community,” the TNG notice stated.

