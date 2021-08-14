Tips still being sought in Penelakut Island woman’s death six years later

Investigators still hopeful of hearing from someone who knows what happened to Deedee Brown

What happened to Delores Brown? Who is responsible for her murder? Who might have tips but has yet to report that information to the RCMP?

Those are just some of the questions that remain unanswered coming up to six years since the body of Penelakut Island’s Brown, known as Deedee, was found on Aug. 19, 2015 near Norway Island.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit considers it an ongoing investigation with some legwork still being done, although no new leads have been received in the past year.

“It’s still active, still working on it,” said Sgt. Chris Manseau, media relations officer for B.C. RCMP Communications Services. “If anybody has any tips or even rumours, please feel free to contact the RCMP.”

Brown was just 19 when she disappeared in the early morning hours of July 27, 2015 after partying with friends at the Point on Penelakut Island. Her body was discovered three weeks later.

After Brown did not return home the night of July 27 and was first reported missing to police July 29, an exhaustive search was conducted to try and find her with numerous Search and Rescue personnel, the RCMP Tactical Troop, helicopters, boats and community members involved.

After the discovery of Brown’s body, it was immediately determined by investigators she’d met with foul play.

Penelakut Island comes under the jurisdiction of Ladysmith RCMP. Anyone with information about Brown can call the Ladysmith RCMP at 250-245-2215 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) to remain anonymous.