Tipping fees change at TNRD Eco-Depots and Transfer Stations

The Thompson Nicola Regional District (TNRD) is advising that starting June 28, residents and businesses will see changes to the rates for disposing major appliances, mattresses, yard waste and concrete.

Users of the Eco-Depots and Transfer Stations throughout the TNRD can expect to pay less for discarding major appliances, including residential fridges, freezers, water coolers, and removable/portable A/C units. These items are now free to drop off as part of a collaboration with the MARR (Major Appliance Recycling Roundtable). This includes major appliances that have been designated for residential use, including dual fuel natural gas or propane products provided the other power source is electricity. Appliances used in or sold for industrial, commercial and/or institutional (IC&I) applications that have the same essential design characteristics as major household appliances, as defined above, are also included. All program products that are used for the purpose of refrigeration or freezing must contain a compressor and/or refrigerant gases.

Major product types include:

• Refrigerators, wine coolers and beverage centers

• Freezers

• Portable, room and window air conditioners

• Portable dehumidifiers

• Clothes dryers / steam cleaners

• Ranges, built-in ovens and surface cooking units

• Built-in and over the range microwave ovens

• Dishwashers

• Food waste disposers and trash compactors

• Electric beverage dispensers

For more info visit https://www.marrbc.ca/collectors/products

The TNRD also advises the fees for mattresses and box springs will be changing to $15 per unit (regardless of size) to reflect the true cost of processing. The majority of materials found in these items can be recycled which requires a significant amount of labor to accomplish. By properly diverting the recyclable material, it will recover important resources and save space at the landfill.

Businesses and commercial users can expect to pay a small fee to help cover the processing cost for yard waste. Although easily diverted, this material requires chipping and transportation to be used properly. The new fee for businesses that drop off yard waste will be $40 per tonne.