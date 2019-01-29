Tipped truck in Central Saanich to sit for another week

A turned over truck on Lochside Drive in Central Saanich seeps oil into the nearby ground. (Keri Coles/News staff)

Crews are hired and permits being issued for the removal of a tipped crane truck in Central Saanich, but mayor Ryan Windsor said the truck won’t be removed until next week.

Windsor said a section of Lochside Drive will be closed to motorists and cyclists for an undetermined period of time between Feb. 5-6 while crews work to remove the truck.

Thursday evening the driver of the 60-tonne heavy lift crane pulled over to the side of the road to let a car pass. The narrow grass shoulder gave way and the truck ended up on its side in a farmer’s field.

Boom and pads were put in place to contain oil.

On Friday, Central Saanich director of engineering Brian Barnett told Black Press that the spill was contained because there was no moving water in the area to spread the oil further.

Central Saanich has not yet spoken to the current state of the oil spill.

With files from Keri Coles.

nina.grossman@blackpress.ca