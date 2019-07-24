Tip from South Okanagan Correctional Centre leads to arrest

A report of a suspicious motorcycle on the South Okanagan Correctional Centre property led to arrest of a Penticton man.

Jarrod Roberts was charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of stolen property under $10,000, mischief, obstruction and break and enter.

According to Cpl. Christina Tarasoff, the report came in during the early evening hours on July 18 and that the motorcycle was later located by Oliver RCMP in the area of Spartan Avenue but fled from the scene.

Through further investigation by RCMP it was discovered that the motorcycle and licence plate were stolen.

“As police were continuing to investigate the matter a report was received of a male who had just been caught breaking into a trailer on private property and was associated to the stolen motorcycle,” said Tarasoff. “Oliver RCMP immediately attended the scene and located the male who was being held for police by the property owners.”

Roberts was held in custody and later released with a court date set for July 31.

