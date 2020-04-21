Tiny House Warriors camp attacked says Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs

'They desecrated the memorial to the murdered and missing women'

Tiny House Warriors group leader Amanda Soper stands in front of her truck that she said was stolen and rammed into one of the group’s houses during an April 19 attack on the group’s encampment. Facebook photo

The Tiny House Warriors protest group was attacked at its camp in Blue River over the weekend, according to a press release from the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs.

Four Caucasian men “rampaged” through the encampment on the evening of April 19 and destroyed a memorial display for missing and murdered indigenous women before assaulting one of the protesters who demanded they leave, according to the release.

Tiny House Warrior group leader Amanda Soper, who also goes by Kanahus Manuel, posted a video to her sister Myuk Manael’s Facebook page saying the attackers then stole her truck and rammed it into one of the tiny houses she was in at the time.

Soper said she believes she was specifically targeted by the driver of the stolen truck and that the attack on the camp was done as retaliation by workers for the Trans Mountain pipeline project, which her group is protesting.

“This is just the type of violence the Trans Mountain pipeline man camps are bringing to our territory. It is disgusting that along with attacking us, they desecrated the memorial to the murdered and missing women,” said Soper in the release.

“This was a vicious hate crime. We demand the government immediately cease work on the Trans Mountain pipeline and investigate this incident and the larger threat that the man camps present to Indigenous women and girls.”

She also posted another video, showing two of the alleged attackers arguing with the group.

Warning, the video has strong language not suitable for all viewers.

The RCMP has not yet replied to a request for comment.

