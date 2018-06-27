Timoffee to be named to Order of Abbotsford

Carol Timoffee is the 2018 recipient of the Order of Abbotsford.Submitted

Longtime local volunteer Carol Timoffee will soon be recognized with the City of Abbotsford’s highest honour.

Mayor Henry Braun announced Monday that Timoffee would be this year’s recipient of the Order of Abbotsford.

Timoffee has dedicated her time to a range of organizations, particularly Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Fraser Valley, for which which she has volunteered as an in-school mentor for 18 years.

In her role, Timoffee provided literacy support and friendship to students, helping many children to better their reading skills.

During her time with the organization, Timoffee “became one of the agency’s most dependable, caring and nurturing mentors,” according to Timoffee’s citation by the City of Abbotsford. “

“Carol has changed many lives and is a tireless and relentless advocate for youth. By sharing her love of this community with the youth in this city, Carol has made her mark and invested in

the future.”

Timoffee has also volunteered fro Abbotsford Community Services’ Lunch with the Bunch Program, Hospice, and Blankets for the Fraser Valley.

The citation continues: “Carol is a woman who lives out her own words: ‘The world can and will be changed,one child at a time, simply by giving a little time and a whole lot of tender loving care.'”

The award will be presented July 1 at 8 p.m. at Rotary Stadium.