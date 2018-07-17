Timeline offered for Lumby wastewater treatment project

A timeline for the completion of Lumby’s Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrades project has been projected.

Nicole Penner, an environmental scientist with Associated Environmental Consultants Inc., met Lumby council Monday, July 16 to provide the village with an update on the upgrades and environmental impact study.

“The first step we’re working on right now is estimating projected design flow for the Wastewater Treatment Plant,” Penner told council.

According to Penner, they are looking at a 40-50 year design horizon and have asked council to come up with a population projection to determine costs and the best option for moving forward in the project.

Related: Lumby looking to fill high-profile jobs

The next step, Penner said, is to submit the environmental impact study regarding the Bessette Creek discharge to determine effluent treatment requirements for the protection of that creek and the downstream environment.

Penner said the environmental impact study is slated to be complete by mid-August.

“Once we’ve done the first phase, the next thing we’re going to do, with council input, is identify the three options,” Penner said.

Preliminary courses of action have yet to be confirmed, but Penner presented a rough outline of the various options available that range from the reuse of existing facilities to a compact modular mechanical system (activated sludge) or sequencing batch reactor with integrated fixed film process.

“Of course all the options have different costs and lifecycles,” said Coun. Randal Ostafichuk.

Penner’s timeline suggests completing the impact study by mid-August before meeting with council to review the available options. Council is to select their preferred option in October with a completion date of January 2019.

@VernonNewsparker.crook@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.