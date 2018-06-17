Time running out for nature photo entries

Time is quickly running out for budding nature photographers to submit their entries for the South Okanagan Naturalists’ Club photo contest.

According to club president Bob Handfield just over 100 entries have been received for the more than $4,500 worth of prizes in the six categories for the competition which closes July 15.

“I was hoping by the time it closes we would have about 200 entries but I think a lot of people in the community still don’t know about it,” said Handfield. “It is open to everyone in the RDOS (Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen) where the photos must be taken) and is only for amateurs so you don’t have to have $5,000 in camera equipment.

“It’s just a good opportunity, an excuse if you will, to get out and photograph some of the spectacular South Okanagan.”

The grand prize is a pair of binoculars worth $900. There are a number of other prizes including cash.

Categories include flora and fauna and even one for invasive species.

A number of the entries will be on display at the Penticton Museum.

The judges are Mark Brett – photographer/journalist, Penticton Western News, Cathy Pires – manager, Penticton London Drugs Photo Lab and Caillum Smith – professional photographer and proprietor of Preserved Light Photography.

The Western News will also have a readers choice award.

For complete details, visit www.southokanagannature.com.