Time limit on committee terms sought in Vernon

One city councillor wants to see some equality among appointments.

Coun. Kari Gares is asking her counterparts to consider a policy that “encourages fairness, equality and effective succession planning when making committee appointment recommendations.”

Aside from the mayor, who Gares said should be a constant at the Regional District of North Okanagan and Greater Vernon Advisory Committee, she wants to see a variety of faces and opinions on various boards.

“Such policy should limit the length of tenure an elected official can sit on a board or a committee during their term,” Gares said.

She says such a policy would limit the perception of personal bias and would give each elected official the opportunity to broaden their knowledge horizon.

“Limiting appropriate turnover can be seen as a limitation to growth and development for each elected official. By encouraging a free flow of movement amongst elected officials will help to facilitate a better working environment among the current elected council and regional partners,” said Gares.

Vernon council will consider the motion at their Monday, Dec. 14 meeting, which is closed to the public.

