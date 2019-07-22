Time-lapse video shows weekend work on McKenzie Interchange project

Construction crews place concrete underpass bridge beams

  • Jul. 22, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

BC Transportation posted a McKenzie interchange update to Twitter on Monday.

The government tweeted a time-lapse video of construction work on the McKenzie Interchange upgrades, showing construction crews placing concrete bridge beams that will make up the underpass at McKenzie Avenue.

Two spans of concrete – a 27-metre-long north span and 34-metre-long south span, each consisting of 15 concrete beams and weighing between 52 and 62 tonnes – were installed on Saturday and Sunday.

The $96 million-dollar development of the new TransCanada interchange is expected to be complete by summer 2020.

According to BC Transportation’s tweet, crews now begin work on the bridge deck approaches that will connect McKenzie Avenue with Admirals Road above the highway.

