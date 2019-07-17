Time is short for baby Okanagan deer, Gilbert: Dr. Oz

West Kelowna's Dr. Oz needs the public's help finding sanctuary for injured deer

A baby deer named Gilbert is in need of a home at a licensed sanctuary, says Dr. Oz of Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital. (Facebook)

Gilbert, a small deer with a broken front leg, must find a home at a licensed sanctuary and time is running out, according to West Kelowna’s Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital.

The staff is reaching out to the public to help find the perfect spot for Gilbert.

“We are all trying to take care of the baby,” Dr. Moshe Oz said. “We’re trying to fight the odds.”

Dr. Oz and Dr. Noa are providing all of Gilbert’s medical needs for the old leg injury, which requires surgery.

“It cannot be repaired,” Dr. Oz said. “He can’t be in the wild like this, he cannot walk.”

Dr. Oz said there are three possible outcomes for Gilbert. They could amputate his front leg, they could construct a prosthetic or they could put him down.

“Putting him down is the easiest and most practical way to deal with the problem, which I agree with,” he said. “But only if we can try the other two first.”

Now, the doctors have until the end of the day to find a licensed sanctuary that can rehab Gilbert, Dr. Oz explained.

“Chances are small, but you know what, I’ve done more difficult things in life than this,” he said.

It can’t be anyone’s farm, it must be a licensed sanctuary—a facility that has staff with the knowledge who can take care of Gilbert for the rest of the life.

Eyes are on a zoo in Kamloops, Dr. Oz said, as provincial rules state wild animals can’t be transferred from one region to another in order to prevent the spread of disease.

“If someone knows about a sanctuary and can help, we have a little bit of time to help the baby,” Dr. Oz said. “If we cannot, we understand the logic that we have to make a decision.”

“At least, then, I didn’t just close his eyes without trying.”

