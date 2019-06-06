Time-honoured picnic returns to Coombs

Young families, longtime residents and members of the public are invited to gather at the Coombs Fairgrounds for an old-fashioned picnic on Friday, June 7.

Pony rides for kids will against be one the featured activities at the 29th Annual Coombs Community Picnic. — File photo

This will be the 29th celebration of the Coombs Community Picnic that will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Coombs Fairgrounds on Ford Road. Organizers are from the Arrowsmith Community Recreation Association

The picnic provides the chance to reconnect with neighbours, form new friendships, and meet some of the businesses and organizations that give this small town its unique flavour.

Horse-loving youngsters can loop the riding ring on a pony from Hamilton Hobby Farm. Members of the Coombs-Hilliers Volunteer Fire Department will show off a fire truck and the different tools that they use to battle flames. Youth from 4-H will display their chickens, many of which are quite exotic. Youth group Jangano Marimba will take the stage to perform their uplifting African-inspired melodies.

Coombs has a long history of being a railway town. While the days of steam engines and freight trains in the town centre have passed, the community continues to have an active miniature railroad group, and Angus Coulter and Ken Ortwein will show off their miniature train set.

Each year, the celebration honours an important local figure or business. In 2019, The Old Country Market will honoured for supporting recreation in Coombs. Owner Larry Geekie and general manager Arthur Urie kindly donate food to youth programs and free events that are held in Coombs, including the picnic. Often, their generosity enables organizers to make these events completely free to the public.

This year, volunteers will serve free hot dogs, hamburgers, ice cream cones and popcorn. A celebratory cake courtesy of community member Candace deWolfe and fresh cups of coffee courtesy of Creekmore’s Coffee will also be available. Volunteers are still needed to assist with set up, face painting, facilitating children’s activities and making popcorn. To volunteer contact Kim Longmuir at kimlongmuir@telus.net.

— Submitted by Kristine Stephenson, Arrowsmith Recreation Co-ordinator