TimberWest outlines public access rules

Port Alberni city council got a grounding in TimberWest’s public access policy Monday.
Domenico Iannidinardo, the forest company’s chief forester and vice-president of sustainability, gave an overview at the invitation of the city.
Access to the backcountry has become a hot-button topic in recent years due to the frequent closure of gates on forestry roads on the Island. MLA Scott Fraser is preparing a report on solutions to the issues after hosting a pair of stakeholder consultations.
Most of TimberWest’s forest operations are spread along eastern Vancouver Island rather than around Port Alberni, Iannidinardo noted.
“Public accessibility on our lands is a community responsibility,” he said. The company prefers to work with organizations and groups to provide that access.
To enter onto TimberWest property, visitors must:
- Have authorized written permission or be a member of an authorized organization.
- Avoid active harvesting and road-building areas.
- Obey fire restrictions and bans.
- Drive with caution, obey speed limits and give logging traffic the right of way.
- Understand that all gates are subject to closure, often without notice.
- Camp only in designated areas.
- Obey posted safety and environmental regulations.
For more information, visit the company’s website or Facebook page.