TimberWest outlines public access rules

MIKE YOUDS

Special to the News

Port Alberni city council got a grounding in TimberWest’s public access policy Monday.

Domenico Iannidinardo, the forest company’s chief forester and vice-president of sustainability, gave an overview at the invitation of the city.

Access to the backcountry has become a hot-button topic in recent years due to the frequent closure of gates on forestry roads on the Island. MLA Scott Fraser is preparing a report on solutions to the issues after hosting a pair of stakeholder consultations.

Most of TimberWest’s forest operations are spread along eastern Vancouver Island rather than around Port Alberni, Iannidinardo noted.

“Public accessibility on our lands is a community responsibility,” he said. The company prefers to work with organizations and groups to provide that access.

To enter onto TimberWest property, visitors must:

Have authorized written permission or be a member of an authorized organization.

Avoid active harvesting and road-building areas.

Obey fire restrictions and bans.

Drive with caution, obey speed limits and give logging traffic the right of way.

Understand that all gates are subject to closure, often without notice.

Camp only in designated areas.

Obey posted safety and environmental regulations.

For more information, visit the company’s website or Facebook page.