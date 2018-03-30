TimberWest outlines public access rules

  Mar. 30, 2018
Port Alberni city council got a grounding in TimberWest’s public access policy Monday.

Domenico Iannidinardo, the forest company’s chief forester and vice-president of sustainability, gave an overview at the invitation of the city.

Access to the backcountry has become a hot-button topic in recent years due to the frequent closure of gates on forestry roads on the Island. MLA Scott Fraser is preparing a report on solutions to the issues after hosting a pair of stakeholder consultations.

Most of TimberWest’s forest operations are spread along eastern Vancouver Island rather than around Port Alberni, Iannidinardo noted.

“Public accessibility on our lands is a community responsibility,” he said. The company prefers to work with organizations and groups to provide that access.

To enter onto TimberWest property, visitors must:

  • Have authorized written permission or be a member of an authorized organization.
  • Avoid active harvesting and road-building areas.
  • Obey fire restrictions and bans.
  • Drive with caution, obey speed limits and give logging traffic the right of way.
  • Understand that all gates are subject to closure, often without notice.
  • Camp only in designated areas.
  • Obey posted safety and environmental regulations.

