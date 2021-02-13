Tim Palmer preliminary winner of Revelstoke byelection

Preliminary results have Tim Palmer as the winner of Revelstoke’s byelection, with 463 votes.
In total 837 votes were cast, despite having 5,664 eligible voters in the city.
Matt Cherry finished with 287 votes and Alistair Taylor with 87.
Due to a ministerial order allowing changes to be made to the city’s elections process in light of the pandemic, every Revelstoke resident was eligible to vote by mail, however only 166 mail-in ballots were received.
There were also three in-person voting opportunities, Feb. 3, 10 and 13.
A council seat has been vacant since Steven Cross resigned Jan. 21, 2020.
According to the city, the byelection was delayed in the spring due to the pandemic and again in the fall when councillor Nicole Cherlet ran in the provincial election. At the time she said she planned on stepping down from council if she was elected MLA.
During his campaign, Palmer said he would immediately address environmental protection, affordable housing and economic recovery issues.
Â
@RevelstokeRevueeditor@revelstoketimesreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.