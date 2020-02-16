Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign benefits Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre

Cariboo Chilcotin Development centre administrative assistant, Alyson Campbell, left, and executive assistant, Stephanie Beutler, accept a cheque in the amount of $8,800.13 from Tim Hortons owners Alek Sharman, third from left, Lyda Sharman, Vic Sharman and John Sharman, raised during the Smile Campaign in September 2019. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

This year’s Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign in Williams Lake generated $8,800.13 for the Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre (CCDC).

As Lyda Sharman gathered with her husband, Vic, son Alek and nephew John to present the cheque, she said the week-long fundraiser was held at both store locations.

“We want to thank all of our customers and let them know what we’ve done with the money. Each year we pick different places, but the last few years it’s been the CCDC,” she said.

John and Alek took over store ownership in Dec. 1 of 2019. John had moved back to the lakecity in 2017 and Alek said he has been back and forth over the years.

Stephanie Beutler, executive assistant for the CCCDC was surprised by the amount of the cheque.

“We will use it for a regulation room, which is a sensory room where children can go to regulate themselves,” Beutler said.

