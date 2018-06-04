Tillicum Road work to impede Esquimalt traffic

Upgrades to road, curbs, gutters and crosswalk expected to finish in August

Traffic in Esquimalt will be impacted this week as construction begins on the Tillicum Road Improvement Project.

Starting Wednesday (June 6), work will begin on replacing the road surface, curbs, gutters, pedestrian signals and sidewalks along Tillicum, from Transfer Street to Craigflower Road.

The work, including an upgrade to the crosswalk at Transfer and Tillicum and the installation of a catch basin on the corridor, is expected to be complete by the end of August – weather permitting.

The Township said efforts will be made to minimize traffic disruption, and ensure access is maintained for both pedestrians and vehicles. However, parking restrictions will be in effect during working hours.

Transfer Street will be single lane alternating traffic between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Both lanes will be open before 9 a.m. and after 3 p.m.

One lane will remain open in each direction on Tillicum between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. During the morning commute, both lanes in each direction will be open until 9 a.m. One southbound lane on Tillicum may be closed after 3 p.m.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes if possible.

For more information and to stay up to date on the project, visit Esquimalt.ca/tillicum.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com