Tigz Designs celebrates 5th anniversary

Lori and Bill Cameron opened Gift Baskets by Tigz Designs in the fall of 2014. It was meant as only a temporary, pop-up shop. Fast forward five years and Tigz Designs is celebrating its fifth anniversary.

“We opened the doors in late fall and planned on staying until the end of December,” said Lori. “It was wonderful to interact with customers. I loved it! By the time December 31 came around, I was hooked! So we decided to stay.”

“At that time, all we had was metal shelving that we had borrowed. We had no shelves other than that, so Bill got to work and made all the shelving and did all the renovations in the store for a grand opening. When renovations were completed, it was Canada Day weekend. That’s when we had our grand opening.”

Over time, Tigz Designs expanded its loose leaf tea selection to include luxury teas from around the world. The teas line the shelves behind the counter, creating the Tigz Tea Hut Experience.

“We love being able to provide teas from all over the world to people in Creston,” said Lori.

On Saturday, June 29, from 10-5 p.m., Lori and Bill are inviting their customers to come and join them in celebrating their fifth anniversary with Tigz’ customer appreciation day. Highlights of the event will include in-store specials, all day samples, the biggest bulk tea sale of the year and $500 in door prizes.

“We are going to be drawing a prize with every purchase,” said Lori. “One per customer.”

For more information on Tigz Designs, visit its website at www.tigzdesigns.com.