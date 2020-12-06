Tighter recreation restrictions for Trail

These measures are implemented as part of provincial health orders

The City of Trail parks and recreation department announced on Thursday that, effective immediately, further restrictions were put in place for some of its public services.

“The City of Trail will abide by all provincial health orders and recommendations as the safety of our staff and the public is our primary focus,” said Trisha Davison, parks and recreation director.

“The restrictions, protocols, and orders for COVID-19 change often and greatly impact the public services provided by parks and recreation. Staff continue to do their best to communicate with all user groups and patrons to ensure everyone is updated with the most current information,” Davison said.

“As restrictions are lifted, efforts will be made to reinstate services.”

These tightened measures include a temporary suspension to all indoor adult group sport and high intensity fitness programs, as indicated in the order issued by the Provincial Health Officer on Dec. 2.

Structured child and youth programs and sports continue to be permitted at this time; however, additional protocols require these activities to return their focus to skills and drills only.

Swimming and individual fitness centre use can also continue at the Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre, and public skating will continue at the Trail Memorial Centre.

Questions or concerns about sports and the newly implemented regulations should be directed to the recreation department at 250-364-0888 or 250-364-0858.

