Tide, winds delay marathon swim across Juan de Fuca Strait

Victoria athlete Susan Simmons has had to delay her swim from Victoria to Port Angeles once again due to unfavourable tides and wind.

Simmons and her team had originally eyed Aug. 1, 2 or 3 as the date, but high wind conditions in the Juan de Fuca Strait forced a delay. They had originally hoped Aug. 4, 6 or 7 would work, but at this point, she and her 10-person crew are eyeing Aug. 18, 19 or Sept. 1 as possible dates for the 33-kilometre swim.

Simmons will attempt an open water swim, meaning which means she will be unassisted by a wet suit or swim aids.

As she waits for the perfect weather, Simmons is still swimming 10 km several times per week to practice, and joined Rama DelaRosa during her circumnavigation of Salt Spring Island over the weekend.

Simmons is a multiple sclerosis athlete, and uses the long cold swims as part of her regime to combat symptoms.

