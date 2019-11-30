Tickets to ‘bigger and better’ Surrey TEDx go on sale Dec. 1

Part of the stage at the first TEDxBearCreekPark event, held in April at Surrey City Hall’s Centre Stage. (Photo: Amy Reid)

Tickets for the next TEDx talk in Surrey go on sale this Sunday (Dec. 1).

The second iteration of TEDxBearCreekPark is set for Feb. 29, 2020 at the Bell Performing Arts Centre.

The inaugural event went off without a hitch at city hall’s Centre Stage earlier this year. While organizers were limited by TED to selling 100 tickets for their first event, they’re putting 1,000 up for sale this time around, envisioning a “bigger and better” event.

“Everything is gong very well, it’s incredibly exciting,” said Ocean Park resident Alan Warburton, a retired school principal and lead organizer of TEDxBearCrekPark. “We have 15 talks lined up which will inspire people’s hearts and minds.”

Warburton said the day-long event will include four entertainers to “lighten the mood and keep people smiling and tapping their feet.”

The event will also include live music, refreshments and lunch.

“All of this is for $89,” said Warburton, noting other recent TEDx events have sold tickets for $200-plus.

“We’ve tried really hard to minimize our expenses to allow us to have tickets available to as many as possible. And we do have a limited number of student tickets for $69. We want to be inclusive, we want as many people in our community to come to this event as possible.”

Having said that, Warburton said it’s “strongly recommended” to get tickets early, at tedxbearcreekpark.ca.

“We’re anticipating they will go, and go quickly,” he said of the 2020 event, which has the theme of “A Shift in Thinking.”

Renowned Surrey neuroscientist Dr. Ryan D’Arcy is one of the 15 speakers for the 2020 event.

D’Arcy has led the development of numerous innovations to improve brain health, including the Health and Technology District in Surrey.

Other speakers include former addict Guy Felicella who now dedicates his career to advocating for harm reduction and removing the stigma of addiction; Peter Scott, who spent 30 years working on NASA computers while having a “parallel career in human development brought him to see a collision course between humanity and artificial intelligence,” according to a bio; best-selling author Isabelle Mercier Turcotte who is described as a “no-nonsense dynamo, born to catapult passionate entrepreneurs to build impactful brands, businesses and lives; and author Margarita Romano, a “certified equine-facilitated coach helping heart-centred entrepreneurs and couple-preneurs connect the dots to lead spectacular lives driven by heart and soul.”

TEDx events are locally sponsored and operate under a license from TED. TED is a global community that welcomes people from every discipline and culture who seek a deeper understanding of the world. The main purpose for TED and TEDx events is for selected speakers to share “ideas worth spreading.”

amy.reid@surreynowleader.com