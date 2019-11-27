Tickets still available for Ballet Kelowna’s Princeton stop

Tickets are still available for Ballet Kelowna's Princeton performance, which takes place Saturday November 30 at 7 p.m. at Riverside Centre.

The troupe is being brought to town by The Princeton Arts Council and is one of the most ambitious projects that organization has launched in several years.

Dell Hall, who is helping organize the evening, said the ballet last was in Princeton in 2013.

“The first time they came in 2009 we would sell out,” she said.

Hall said the goal of the new arts council executive is to “build an audience” for similar events.

The ticket prices – $30 for adults and $10 for children – are heavily subsidized by the council, she added, and can be purchased at the Visitors’ Centre.

Hall said there has been a lot of interest shown in the evening by families with children.

For ticket inquries call (250) 295-0235.

