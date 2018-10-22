Tickets now on sale for Keremeos firefighter appreciation dinner

File photoCommunity groups are working together to put on an appreciation dinner for the Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department on Nov. 17. Tickets are now on sale.

Tickets are now on sale for a night of fun and a chance to show your appreciation for our local heroes.

A firefighter appreciation dinner will be held Nov. 17 at Victory Hall in Keremeos. Tickets are $25 and include a harvest dinner along with a dance featuring DJ JD and the Organic Humans. Tickets are available at Pharmasave, Westland Insurance, Emmy’s Bakeshop and the Cawston Hall.

“This is not only a way to say thank you for all the work our local department did this incredibly stressful and intense fire season but for all the work they do throughout the year to keep us safe and it’s going to be a great time. The food is going to be hearty and delicious with local groups donating their time and businesses donating produce and other products and the dance is going to be a lot of fun. We hope everyone comes out and has a good time,” Tara Bowie, one of the event organizers and a director on Similkameen Country, the Keremeos and Area Chamber of Commerce.

This fire season was extreme in the Lower Similkameen with the volunteer fire department working 24 hour patrol shifts for weeks ensuring ashes thrown from the Snowy Mountain wild fire did not cause other fires in the valley floor.

Similkameen Country, the Keremeos and Area Chamber of Commerce along with several other community groups and clubs are organizing the dinner and dance with proceeds going to the Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department club. The club gives out money through their bursary program and is also working to fix up the antique fire truck.

The organizing committee is still looking for volunteers. The committee is also looking for donations for a silent auction. Anyone interested in volunteerin can email editor@keremeosreview.com for more information. .

“We need everyone to rally behind this to make this a great, event, so the members really know how much we appreciate them and we can all have a little fun together before winter sets in,” Bowie said.