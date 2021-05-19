Ticket, no charges in three-car crash on Sooke Road

A three-car pile-up on Tuesday that closed Sooke Road has resulted in a traffic ticket, but no criminal charges.

Two cars stopped for a light-activated pedestrian crossing in the 5400 block of Sooke Road where the Galloping Goose Trail crosses, but a dump truck was unable to stop.

No pedestrians were injured, but two drivers were transported to hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Sooke Fire Rescue, B.C. Ambulance Service and Sooke RCMP all responded to the accident which occurred mid-morning.

