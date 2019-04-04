Thursday sees a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 13 C

A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 13 C is in Thursday’s forecast. (Nina Grossman/Victoria News Staff)

Thursday’s forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a daytime high of 13 C. Increasing cloudiness into the afternoon with a 60 per cent chance of showers late this evening and overnight, becoming windy after midnight with a low of 9 C.

For Friday, expect periods of rain and wind with a high of 12 C, with showers continuing overnight and a low of 6 C.

Saturday is calling for showers and wind with a high of 10 C. Overnight, expect cloudy periods with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a low of 7 C.

Sunday will be windy with showers and a high of 10 C. Cloudy periods are expected overnight with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a low of 7 C.

