Thunderstorm in the forecast for Williams Lake area

Thunder clouds are building around Williams Lake Monday morning, as predicted by Environment Canada's forecast for the area

The first rumbles of thunder began Monday morning just before 10 a.m. in Williams Lake.

There are no weather warnings in effect, according to Environment Canada, however a thunderstorm is predicted, with highs of 11C and an evening low of 1C for Monday.

A long-range forecast shows 60 per cent chance of rain for Tuesday, sun with highs up to 20C for Wednesday, clouds on Thursday and Friday, and more rain on Saturday and Sunday — hopefully not when local high school grads are celebrating the grad parade and safe grad events.