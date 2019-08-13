Thunder Alley Stomp’n Toy Run ready to roar into Barriere on Aug. 24

The annual Thunder Alley Stomp'n Toy Run will once again be roaring into Barriere on Saturday, Aug. 24, and if past years are any indication, attendance this year will be just as strong if not even larger.

All proceeds raised from the annual Thunder Alley Stomp’n Toy Run in Barriere goes to the Barriere Food Bank in support of the Nicky’s Red Wagon Fund, and the Nicky Grummet Scholarship Fund. Participants enjoy a day of riding, an afternoon of entertainment for all ages, a great dinner, and an evening of fun. This year’s event takes place in Barriere on Aug. 24, 2019.(Facebook photo)

The annual Thunder Alley Stomp’n Toy Run will once again be roaring into Barriere on Saturday, Aug. 24, and if past years are any indication, attendance this year will be just as strong if not even larger.

The parking lot in front of Barriere AG Foods and the IDA Pharmacy will be filled to overflowing with all manner of rods and bikes when they congregate at 11:30 a.m. that morning to ready for a 12 noon start. The gathering provides a great opportunity for numerous area residents and visitors to “come on down”, check it all out, and take as many photos as you can handle.

All proceeds raised from this event will be donated to the Barriere Food Bank in support of the Nicky’s Red Wagon Fund, and also the Nicky Grummet Scholarship, keeping all proceeds raised from the event in the community.

This event also brings in a mountain of toys, goods and donations that are delivered to the Barriere Food Bank by Toy Run participants; all helping to make Christmas a happy time for many families who may find themselves in need of a helping hand.

Organizers Barb and Paul Morris continuously do an amazing job of coordinating this event and keeping everyone happy and having a good time. Once the Toy Run is completed everyone heads over to Bradford’s Field on the corner of Barriere Town Road and Bradford Road at 2 p.m. for family friendly bike games (including bicycle games for kids) and a hilarious afternoon of fun and good sportsmanship.

At 6 p.m. the Barriere Legion pulls out all the stops with a delicious steak dinner, followed by a dance (19+) at 9 p.m. that evening. Tickets for the dinner and dance are $25 and must be purchased in advance, tickets to the dance only are $10 and can be purchased at the door.

Find more information by going to Facebook: Thunder Alley Toy Run or check out: http://www.thunderalley.ca