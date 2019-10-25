THROWBACK VIDEO: Local cameraman filming Abbotsford homeless camp gets maced

Kevin MacDonald has been a long-time stringer for The News

MacDonald tweeted this photo shortly being sprayed with bear-mace in 2015. (Kevin MacDonald twitter photo.)

This week marks the four year anniversary of when local cameraman, Kevin MacDonald, received a face full of bear-mace while filming in Abbotsford.

MacDonald, “K-Mac,” or the “News-hound” as he is known around the office, has been a long-time stringer for The News and other media outlets.

While gathering footage for CTV News on the B.C. Supreme Court decision allowing homeless people to set up overnight camps in public parks, MacDonald and his camera angered a woman who was living at the homeless camp on Gladys Avenue.

She told him he was not allowed to film people without their permission. MacDonald, knowing better, responded that he was on public property and allowed to film.

She didn’t seem to agree, so she sprayed a can of mace right in his face.

The woman was later charged with assault and uttering threats and received and 18-month suspended sentence.

WARNING: the video below contains a lot of profanity.