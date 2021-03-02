Thrifty Foods store in Parksville briefly closes after small fire

Minimal damage and no injuries reported; store expected to re-open after 5 p.m.

A small electrical panel fire closed the Parksville Thrifty Foods store temporarily on Tuesday, March 2.

According to assistant fire chief Mike Tisdelle with the Parksville Volunteer Fire Department (PVFD), the fire broke out behind one of the store’s counters.

He said the PVFD were notified of the fire at 9:14 a.m. Tuesday morning and responded with multiple fire engines to the location at 280 Island Highway East in Parksville. The fire had already extinguished itself by the time PVFD arrived. No employees, customers were harmed.

“There were minor black burn marks above the panel, and there was some damage to the breakers and electrical wiring. It was a very small amount of flame that came out and then went away,” said Tisdelle.

A Thrifty Foods employee outside the building advised customers the store planned to re-open shortly after 5 p.m.

