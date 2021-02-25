Thrifty Foods confirms staff member tests positive for COVID-19 in Courtenay

The company currently lists 12 stores within B.C. with confirmed cases

As cases of COVID-19 continue to grow in the Comox Valley, Thrifty Foods confirmed a staff member tested positive for the virus at its Cliffe Avenue store in Courtenay Wednesday (Feb. 24).

On its website, the store noted the last day the employee worked was on Feb. 20 at the store located at 1551 Cliffe Ave.

“Where required, we will communicate with customers who have shopped in the impacted location, with store signage, outlining our steps to manage the situation,” notes the company on its website.

The company currently lists 12 stores within B.C. with confirmed cases including Safeway locations; the case at the Cliffe Avenue store is currently the only store on Vancouver Island with a confirmed case under the company banner.

As of Feb. 24, the BCCDC has recorded 276 active cases of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, with 35 coming within the last day.

In a letter to parents Wednesday, (Feb. 24), the superintendent of School District 71 said there are eight members within the district who have tested positive for COVID-19, and 108 staff and students who will be required to self-isolate for two weeks.

Other sites in the Valley with confirmed COVID-19 cases include École Au-cœur-de-l’île on Linshart Road in Comox and Inglis Early Learning & Preschool (2137 Comox Ave.).

