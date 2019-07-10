Three-way stop installed at Northwest Bay and Franklin’s Gull roads in Parksville

Crews work on installing a three-way stop at the intersection at Northwest Bay Road and Franklin’s Gull Road in Parksville on July 10. - Karly Blats photo

On July 10, the City of Parksville updated the intersection at Northwest Bay Road and Franklin’s Gull Road to a three-way stop.

The estimated cost of $5,000 to upgrade the intersection will be funded from Parksville council contingency.

In May, because of concern for traffic safety and conflict at the intersection, Parksville council approved the installation and budget for a three-way stop sign control to be installed at the intersection of Northwest Bay Road and Franklin’s Gull Road. This intersection is one of three main connecting points along Northwest Bay Road.

RELATED: Parksville council briefs: curling club liquor licence change approved

With the completion of the new Parkhurst Place subdivision, Northwest Bay Road was extended from Franklin’s Gull Road through to Arbutus Road. This connection for about 112 new homes located off Arbutus Road to the Northwest Bay Road and Franklin’s Gull Road intersection is anticipated to increase the number of daily trips and vehicles using the intersection.

The city will monitor traffic volume at the intersection and will collect accident rate changes to determine if the additional traffic is impacting safety and if further changes are necessary.

— NEWS staff, submitted