Three vehicles involved in accident on Metral Drive in Nanaimo

A BMW sedan, Subaru sedan and a Chevy pickup were involved in an accident at Metral Drive, near Aulds Road today. (KARL YU/News Bulletin)

BMW, Subaru and Chevy involved in crash reported at 11:20 a.m.

No injuries were suffered after a three-vehicle accident on Metral Drive, near Aulds Road this morning.

At 11:22 a.m. Nanaimo Fire Rescue responded to an accident involving BMW and Subaru sedans and a Chevy pickup truck,

The two sedans were towed away separately and there was minor damage to the truck, according to Capt. Mike Rispin of Nanaimo Fire Rescue. Nobody needed to be taken to hospital, he said.

#accident in aulds-metral area of #Nanaimo be mindful

Crews cleared the scene by about 12:15 p.m.

