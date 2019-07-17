Three vehicles collide behind Nanaimo’s Country Club Centre

No one hurt in accident Wednesday morning

A Nanaimo Fire Rescue firefighter examines a Kia Rio following a car accident involving three vehicles on Departure Bay Road and Norwell Drive on July 17. (Nicholas Pescod/NEWS BULLETIN)

A car accident involving three vehicles caused minor traffic delays near Country Club Centre this morning.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue, Nanaimo RCMP and the B.C. Ambulance Service responded to a three-vehicle motor vehicle incident at the Departure Bay Road and Norwell Drive intersection at approximately 9:30 a.m. The incident involved a GMC Acadia, Kia Rio and older-model Chevrolet pickup.

Westbound traffic on Departure Bay Road was reduced to a single lane near Norwell Drive for roughly an hour as a result of the incident.

Emergency crews told the News Bulletin that two people were checked for injuries on scene but that no one was taken to hospital.

Good morning! I’m at Norwell Drive and Departure Bay Road where there is a car accident. @NanaimoFire Rescue is on scene. #Nanaimo pic.twitter.com/Pa9oHHq5hB — Nicholas M Pescod (@npescod) July 17, 2019