A Nanaimo Fire Rescue firefighter examines a Kia Rio following a car accident involving three vehicles on Departure Bay Road and Norwell Drive on July 17. (Nicholas Pescod/NEWS BULLETIN)

Three vehicles collide behind Nanaimo’s Country Club Centre

No one hurt in accident Wednesday morning

  • Jul. 17, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A car accident involving three vehicles caused minor traffic delays near Country Club Centre this morning.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue, Nanaimo RCMP and the B.C. Ambulance Service responded to a three-vehicle motor vehicle incident at the Departure Bay Road and Norwell Drive intersection at approximately 9:30 a.m. The incident involved a GMC Acadia, Kia Rio and older-model Chevrolet pickup.

Westbound traffic on Departure Bay Road was reduced to a single lane near Norwell Drive for roughly an hour as a result of the incident.

Emergency crews told the News Bulletin that two people were checked for injuries on scene but that no one was taken to hospital.

