No major injuries reported from MVI

No major injuries were reported from a three-vehicle crash Monday morning.

A Chevy convertible, Dodge SUV and Chevy truck were involved in the incident, shortly after 8 a.m., at the intersection of 25th Avenue and 41st Street.

Detours were in effect for some motorists as crews worked to clear the scene.

