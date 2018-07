Traffic is slow going in the area of Govenment Street in Penticton

Emergency crews are on scene of a three vehicle collision on Government Street.

Two small SUVs and a truck were all travelling in the northbound lane when the incident occurred.

The northbound of Government Street is closed and traffic is being directed around the crash via the turning lane; however drivers should expect delays in the area.

An SUV will have to be towed from the scene.

— with files from Kristi Patton

