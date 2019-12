Accident occurred at highway's intersection with Number 3 Road around 10:45 a.m.

GPS image taken from google maps at 10:50 a.m.

UPDATE: The accident site has been quickly cleared.

A three-vehicle crash on Highway 1 will give eastbound drivers between Abbotsford and Chilliwack significant lag time.

Reports of the accident came in around 10:45 a.m. and occurred at the highway’s intersection with No. 3 Road.

Emergency crews are currently en route but no word has come in yet about the state of the traffic flow at the accident site.