Three-vehicle crash involving transport truck closes Duke Point Highway in Nanaimo

Three people taken to hospital after collision at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday

  • Jan. 12, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Three people have been taken to hospital after a crash involving a transport truck and two other vehicles on the Duke Point Highway in Nanaimo this morning.

Traffic was closed in both directions on the highway after the collision, involving a pickup, minivan and a B-train transport at about 7:30 a.m.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the accident occurred two kilometres east of the Trans Canada Highway intersection. The release advised that both east- and westbound lanes were closed “for the foreseeable future” and motorists were advised to choose alternate routes.

An air ambulance was called to the scene.

More to come.

