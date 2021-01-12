Three-vehicle crash involving transport truck closes Duke Point Highway in Nanaimo

Three people taken to hospital after collision at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday

Three people have been taken to hospital after a crash involving a transport truck and two other vehicles on the Duke Point Highway in Nanaimo this morning.

Traffic was closed in both directions on the highway after the collision, involving a pickup, minivan and a B-train transport at about 7:30 a.m.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the accident occurred two kilometres east of the Trans Canada Highway intersection. The release advised that both east- and westbound lanes were closed “for the foreseeable future” and motorists were advised to choose alternate routes.

An air ambulance was called to the scene.

Duke Point Hwy closed for crash between mini van, pickup and B-train transport. 3 people to hospital with injuries. One vehicle on fire when first responders arrived at about 7:30 a.m.

RCMP, Nanaimo Fire Rescue on scene.#Nanaimo, #traffic @NanaimoBulletin pic.twitter.com/TrhWII8FKY — Chris Bush (@ChrisBushphotog) January 12, 2021

More to come.

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter