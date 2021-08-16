A photo of the scene of the three-vehicle crash. (Clayton Whitelaw/Kelowna Capital News)

Three-vehicle crash blocks traffic on Leathead Road in Kelowna

Motorists are encouraged to take Hollywood Road North

  • Aug. 16, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A three-vehicle crash has brought traffic to a standstill at Leathead Road and Hollywood Road North.

The crash happened at approximately 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 16. Police, paramedics and a fire truck are currently at the scene. Traffic westbound on Leathead Road has been blocked and motorists are encouraged to take Hollywood Road North. No injuries have been reported at this time. Crews are currently cleaning up the scene.

A photo of the scene of the three-vehicle crash. (Clayton Whitelaw/Kelowna Capital News)

READ MORE: Rain forecasted for the Okanagan, likely not enough to make a dent in wildfires

@paulatr12paula.tran@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Kelowna Capital News

Previous story
Update: Ridge Meadows RCMP reopen road
Next story
Lytton Creek fire prompts evacuation for thousands in Lower Nicola

Just Posted