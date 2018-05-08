Three-vehicle collision shuts down Highway 97B in Salmon Arm

An air ambulance and two ground ambulances are on scene.

A serious crash has closed Highway 97B at 10 Ave. SE as of 9:40 a.m., Tuesday morning.

An air ambulance has arrived on scene and the intersection is closed off in all four directions at this time.

A Observer reporter at the scene says the situation appears to have involved a semi truck, an SUV and a dump truck. Rescue workers are currently extricating people from the SUV.

It appears there are multiple people injured. Two ambulances are at the crash site, as well as the air ambulance.

Police, fire crews and the Salmon Arm Rescue Unit are also working.

More to come as information becomes available.